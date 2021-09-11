Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Foot Locker worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,883 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,897 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,198 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FL opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

