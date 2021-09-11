Formation Fi (FORM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.21 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $26.31 million and $2.21 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00127540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00180429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,283.52 or 1.00020703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.04 or 0.07110115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.55 or 0.00926692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

