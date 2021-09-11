FortKnoxster Price Reaches $0.0544 on Exchanges (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and $276,198.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00161718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00043731 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

