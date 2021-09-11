Fortuna (FOTA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $228,295.20 and approximately $11.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00059339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00161918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

