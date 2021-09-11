Fortuna Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Fortuna has a market cap of $229,936.92 and approximately $11.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00162324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

