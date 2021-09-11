Fractal (FCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $264,616.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $264,616.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00127970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00181135 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,873.79 or 0.99745928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.92 or 0.07081692 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.70 or 0.00946242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

