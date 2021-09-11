Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading Down 1.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.37. 1,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FPRUY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

