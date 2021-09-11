Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

FRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FRU opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 66.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

