freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.22 ($26.14).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

FRA FNTN opened at €21.88 ($25.74) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.61. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

