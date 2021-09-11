Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,576,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,561,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

