Freicoin (FRC) Market Cap Tops $367,576.56

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $367,576.56 and approximately $163.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

