Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Reaches $405,819.41

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $405,819.41 and approximately $93,273.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00163052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.42 or 0.00738704 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.