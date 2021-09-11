Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 26,122 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.61% of Granite Construction worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 4,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $38.93 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.