Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 316,761 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,761 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.15% of Pitney Bowes worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 603.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 776,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 2.69.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

