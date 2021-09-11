Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 266,766 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 266,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,947,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.40% of Alteryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX opened at $72.36 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $1,366,862. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

