Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,208 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.54% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $25,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

