Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.