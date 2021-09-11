Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 10,378 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

