Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 182,305 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,305 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.26% of KAR Auction Services worth $26,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 661,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

