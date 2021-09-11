Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 268,135 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 7,248.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,135 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.55% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.84. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

