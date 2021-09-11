Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 320,070 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,070 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.50% of Univar Solutions worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 970,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 28.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,664,000 after acquiring an additional 891,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $22.51 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

