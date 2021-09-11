Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,736 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Upwork worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,771 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Upwork stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

