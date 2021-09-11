Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,976 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Under Armour worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

