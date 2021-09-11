Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,964 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Trex worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Trex by 279.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 67.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Trex by 477.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 189,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of Trex stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.