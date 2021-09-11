Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.39% of Renasant worth $31,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,833,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

