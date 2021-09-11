Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 200,546 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.95% of Euronav worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Euronav by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 41.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 6.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Euronav by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

