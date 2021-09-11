Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $494.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $505.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.05 and a 200-day moving average of $382.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

