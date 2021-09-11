Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $11.21 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Boyd Gaming worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 129,136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $59.25 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

