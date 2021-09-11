Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,523 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Xperi worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after buying an additional 451,595 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 117,945 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

