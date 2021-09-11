Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $12.64 Million Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,696 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.93% of American Woodmark worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

