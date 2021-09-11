Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $16.72 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,489 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $52,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after acquiring an additional 544,650 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 38.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after acquiring an additional 273,912 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 144.3% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 363,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 214,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE:WRB opened at $71.73 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

