Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $17.82 Million Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.02% of PJT Partners worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

PJT Partners stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.