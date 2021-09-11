Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $19.34 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.81% of SiTime worth $19,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,200 shares of company stock worth $9,907,066. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $232.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5,494.75, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

