Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $20.04 Million Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 199,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 3.72% of International Seaways worth $20,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $490.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 5.47%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.