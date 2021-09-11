Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $22.12 Million Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.10% of RPT Realty worth $22,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 17.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT opened at $12.33 on Friday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.