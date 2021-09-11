Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $23.05 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,065 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Envista worth $23,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVST stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

