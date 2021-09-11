Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.13% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $30,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,392,000 after purchasing an additional 313,997 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 233,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,415,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 112,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTVE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

PTVE opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

