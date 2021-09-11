Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $29.86 Million in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,857,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.12% of Axonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.