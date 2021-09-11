Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 199,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.29% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

