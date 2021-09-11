Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 424,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of FibroGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 297.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FGEN opened at $11.34 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

