Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 14,589 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.88% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $31,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $86.01 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

