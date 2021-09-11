Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 585,970 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 585,970 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

