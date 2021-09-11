Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 716,219 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,219 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.82% of Paya worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 113.1% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.06. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

