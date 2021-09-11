Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Porch Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $34,388,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $31,234,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $26,624,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 335,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock worth $532,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

