Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,495,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,111,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,641,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $148.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.63.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.