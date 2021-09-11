Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206,661 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.52% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

