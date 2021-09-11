Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 13,364 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of Semtech worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,737 shares of company stock worth $3,452,592. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

