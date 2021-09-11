Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 13,511 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Alliance Data Systems worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,365,000. Arctis Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,873,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

ADS stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

