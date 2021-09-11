Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 178,320 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,320 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Tronox worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Tronox stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

