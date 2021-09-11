Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 17,911 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Rogers worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rogers by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Rogers by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $194.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.22. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

